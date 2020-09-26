Nowicki , Frances JuliaFrances Julia Gorlo Nowicki, 93 of Cheshire, formerly of Trumbull died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Meriden Center Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Henry Nowicki. Frances was born in Bridgeport on April 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Zarnoch Gorlo, and had resided in Trumbull for most of her life before moving to Cheshire in 2007. She was a food server in the Trumbull public schools for twelve years, retiring in 1989. Frances is survived by a son, Robert Nowicki and his wife Elena of Northford, a sister, Jean Mihelik of Shelton, and two grandchildren, Justin Robert Nowicki and Courtney Ann Nowicki. She was predeceased by her son David Henry Nowicki, and two brothers, Charles and Edward Gorlo. Frances' family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 28th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 29th at 10:30 a.m., the Rev. Joseph Piccirillo officiating. Burial will follow in the Connecticut State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.