Frances L. Moore, 79, of New Haven died Sunday, April 5, 2020. A private burial service was held at Beaverdale Cemetery in New Haven on Friday, April 10, 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Johnny R. Moore, and leaves to mourn her husband, Jake Moore; a son, Nick Moore (Regina); three grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Raymond Moore (Brenda), and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, church family members, neighbors, and friends.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020