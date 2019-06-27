Cuda, Frances, M.

Frances M. Cuda, age 85 of Shelton, CT and Wake Forest, NC, the beloved wife of the late Frank G. Cuda, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady, New York on June 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Mark Albert and Margaret (Prosser) Neelans. Survivors include her sons; Gabriel "Garry" Cuda and wife Maryann, Frank Cuda and wife Dana, her daughter-in-law, Patricia Cuda, her seven grandchildren; Tony Cuda, Sarah Labbe and husband Rob, Jacquelin Cuda, Eric Cuda and wife Jennifer, Frank Joseph Cuda and wife Vanessa, Glenn Cuda Jr., and Brandon Cuda, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Glenn Joseph Cuda. In the words of Mama Cuda "I Love You More". All services will take place in Wake Forest, North Carolina at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donation be made to a . Arrangement entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 28, 2019