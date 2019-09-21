|
Goering, Frances M.
Frances M. "Fran" Goering, 104, of Branford, passed away peacefully at her home on September 19, 2019. Frances was born in New Haven, a daughter of the late Charles and Alphonsine VanEgghen. Fran was predeceased by her beloved husband of 78 years, Malcolm Goering. She is survived by her son, Albert Markley of Charleston, SC; her daughters, Cynthia Goldblatt and her husband Louis of Killingworth and Hope Goering-Grossbard and her husband John, also of Killingworth; her brother, Louis "Bud" VanEgghen, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ruth Hardenburgh and Germaine Lepre.
Fran retired as a Paraprofessional with the New Haven Board of Education at the amazing age of 90. She loved teaching, especially at the Jackie Robinson Middle School, and for more than 50 years she dedicated herself tirelessly to her students and colleagues. Fran had also taught bible school and led girl scouts. She was a longtime supporter of the .
A lifelong devout member of Whitneyville United Church of Christ, Fran sang in the choir, served on numerous committees, and volunteered her services whenever needed. She was an avid reader; reading the newspaper every morning and one book a day. Fran was known for her smart mind and phenomenal memory, which she retained to her last day. She was also good at solving mechanical problems, and had a green thumb. Fran and Mal loved Maine and would make an annual trip to the Poland Spring Resort, where they found tranquility and good friends. They also traveled together to several other destinations, including Thousand Islands, NY, Puerto Rico, and to Alaska only nine years ago. Above all, Fran loved her family and devoted her life to them. She will be sorely missed by her friends, family, and the members of Whitneyville United Church of Christ.
Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, September 26th at 11:30 a.m. by going directly to Whitneyville United Church of Christ, 1253 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. Burial will follow in Whitneyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , c/o Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd. Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437, or to her church. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home. To send condolences, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019