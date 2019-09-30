|
Mazzacane, Frances
At the age of 96, Frances Mazzacane passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, having lived a rich full life. She was born to the late Dominic and Maria Bello in New Haven on February 21, 1923. She was married to the late Aldo Mazzacane. They lived in New Haven and Madison, Connecticut. Frances was in the care of her devoted granddaughter Micah Mazzacane, whom she raised and laughed with daily. She was loved by grandchildren Yaffa, Kristen, Steven, and Bobby Mazzacane; niece Maryanne DeAngelo; and dear-friend Grace Cianciolo. She was predeceased by her daughter Donna Mazzacane, sister Marianna (Angelo) DeAngelo, and brother Ralph Bello.
Frances will be remembered for her lively spirit and love of a good laugh. She worked early in her career with brother-in-law "Doc" at Mazzacane's Pharmacy in New Haven, where she scolded her nephew Ronald Mazzacane many a time for messing up her pie case, a favorite story she repeated often. Later, she and Aldo moved to Madison and developed the Key Bank/Ashley's Ice Cream esplanade and retail/office complex, where Frances ran a medical answering service. After being widowed, she lived with her daughter, helping to raise her two granddaughters. Frances loved to seek out tag sales followed by a lobster roll or hot dog, always with a margarita. Frances retired to Silverbrook Estates in Orange, Connecticut, where she leaves behind many good friends. She spent the last year of her life at The Guilford House.
A celebration of her life will be held at West Haven Funeral Home located at 662 Savin Avenue, West Haven, CT on Friday, October 4th from 5pm to 8pm. Contributions can be made in her memory to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019