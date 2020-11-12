McNamara, Frances
Frances J. McNamara, of Clinton, CT, passed away on November 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 28, 1941, in New Haven CT, the daughter of Francis Apuzzo and Carmel Murratti Apuzzo. Frances held positions at Grant's Department store, Goodwill Industries New Haven, The VA in West Haven, CT and finally retired from Business & Legal Reports, Old Saybrook, CT. She was a devoted wife of 59 years, caring mother of two daughters, and loving Nana to three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Frances enjoyed clogging, crocheting, playing dominos and was an avid reader. With her husband, Fran traveled throughout the world taking many cruises with their dear friends Bob and Barbara Poirier. Frances is survived by her husband Dennis; daughters Theresa Millett and her husband Greg and LoraLee Bruskin and her husband Michael all of Madison; sisters Charlene Apuzzo and Marie Segui both of Branford and brother Gilbert Apuzzo; grandchildren Gregory Millett, Jr., Jennifer Millett, Geoffrey Bruskin and Great Grandchildren Tyler and Riley Millett. She was predeceased by sisters Josephine Cox and Eva Cretella, and granddaughter-in-law Aimee Millett.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 12th from 5-7 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove St., Clinton, CT. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Clinton CT. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.