Moslow, Frances

Frances Moslow, 70, of Southaven, Mississippi, formerly of Wallingford, beloved wife of David W. Moslow Sr. died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, April 18, 2019 Frances was born in Schenectady, New York, August 16, 1948 and was a Wallingford resident for many years before recently moving to Mississippi. She was employed as a registered nurse at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven and retired from Masonicare Health Center. In addition to her husband David, she is survived by her two children Donna (James) Witkins of Enfield and David W. (Suzanne) Moslow Jr. of Mississippi; 9 grandchildren Amanda, Tyler, Dylan, Nicole, April, Kourtney, Anthony, Michael Brian; 1 great grandchild; her brother John (Mary) Onze of Mississippi; her sister Mary (Bruce) Martin of Meriden; her two sisters-in-law Shirly (Peter Favara) Thomson of Wallingford and Eleanor (Morton) Nace of N.Y. and several nieces; and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Carole Vanlinter and her brother James Onze. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc., 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT. 06002. Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019