Hippler , Frances Nixon

Frances Nixon Hippler, 90, died at her home in Rockledge Florida on August 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband Charles Leonard Hippler to whom she was married for 60 years. Born in New Haven, Connecticut daughter of James and Elizabeth Nixon of West Haven. Besides Leonard she leaves three children and their families: Tom and his wife Kelley, Sue and her husband Dave Stevens and Mary and her husband Sean Hanratty; grandchildren Tyler and William Hippler, Jay and Derek Stevens and Brenna Hanratty. Great grandchildren Blythe and Hudson Stevens.

Frances was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and loyal member of sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma. Fran and Len raised their family in Madison, Connecticut before both retiring from SNET to live in Rockledge, Florida. She was an avid reader and volunteered at the Rockledge public library and AAUW organizations.

Her generous heart and kind soul will be missed by those whose lives she touched. There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Fran may make contributions to: AAUW Melbourne branch, PO Box 33264, Indialantic, FL 32903 in memory of Fran Hippler.



