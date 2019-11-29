New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Derby, CT
Frances Onofrio


1932 - 2019
Onofrio, Frances
Frances Onofrio, age 87, of Derby peacefully entered into rest on Friday, November 29, 2019 in the Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore Onofrio. She was born in Pugnello, Italy on July 28, 1932 the daughter of the late Dominick and Maria (Onofrio) Lavorgna. Frances worked as a packer at the Shelton Hosary Mill & Better Package for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time traveling, cooking, and tending to her vegetable garden. Most of all, she adored spending time with her six grandchildren. She was the beloved mother of Susan Connolly, Clemente Onofrio and his wife Gail, Theresa Eisenbach and her husband Greg, and Salvatore Onofrio and his wife Joanne. She also leaves six cherished grandchildren, Jason Connolly, Kenneth Connolly (Liz), Bryant Eisenbach, Nicole Onofrio, Salvatore Onofrio III (Sean), and Lina Onofrio, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Giovanni Lavorgna, and her sisters Maria Ponza and Angelina Perna. Friends may greet the family at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. On Monday, her procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Derby. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the , 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 30, 2019
