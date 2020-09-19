Pascarella, Frances
Frances Pascarella, 94, of East Haven passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. "Duke" Pascarella, former chief of Police for East Haven. She was born on April 7, 1926 to the late Luke and Mary Elizabeth Bauroth Williams. Frances worked as a Bank Teller for the Second New Haven Bank for 18 years until her retirement. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an athlete, enjoying Ice Skating and bowling in a couple's league with her husband at circle lanes. She was also an avid Lady Husky and New York Yankees fan and loved to go to the casino. She is survived by two sons, James (Elizabeth "Betsy") Pascarella of Branford and Joseph (Ruth "Cookie") Pascarella, Jr. of North Haven, a daughter, Linda (Harry "Butch") Cousins of East Haven, a brother Richard "Dick" (Dolly) Williams of Wallingford and a sister Joan Walsh of East Haven. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Cara (Todd Cummings) Pascarella, Felicia (Josh) Viola Pascarella, James (Shana) Pascarella, Jr., David "DJ" Bartley, Christina (Mark) Eligio, Paul (Jennifer) Biewald and Michael and David Cousins, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at East Lawn Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please visit Fran's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com
and sign her guest book.