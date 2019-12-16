New Haven Register Obituaries
Frances R. Perfetto, 92, of Old Saybrook, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Frances was born in Danbury on November 6, 1927, to Stephen and Teresa (Giglotti) Zenobia. She resided in Stratford until her marriage to Robert Perfetto in 1952. They lived in Little Silver, New Jersey. Frances and Robert moved from New Jersey to Old Saybrook in 1966 where they raised their two children. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert, in 2006, and her grandson, Alexander Strand, in 2015. She leaves a son, Robert Perfetto, Jr. of Old Saybrook and his partner, Leigh Harrison, of Queens, NY; a daughter, Regina Strand and her husband, Mitchel, recently of Old Saybrook; two grandchildren, Matthew and Thomas; a sister, Marie Painter of Deerfield Beach, Fl; a brother, Bernard Zenobia of Shelton, and a sister-in-law, Elaine (Perfetto) Alfano. She adored her extended family of many cousins, nieces and nephews. Fran was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved being with her family. She was a great homemaker who loved gardening and decorating. She played the piano and enjoyed ceramics. She was a fantastic Italian cook and hosted many unforgettable meals for family and friends. Fran will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19th at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, December 20th at Saint John's Church, 161 Main Street in Old Saybrook at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Old Saybrook will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Old Saybrook Ambulance Association, 316 Main Street, Old Saybrook. To share a memory of Fran, or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 17, 2019
