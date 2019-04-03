New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of the Church of St. Vincent de Paul
80 Taylor Ave.
East Haven, CT
Frances (Morgillo) Raucci


Frances (Morgillo) Raucci Obituary
Raucci, Frances (Morgillo)
Frances (Morgillo) Raucci, 72, of East Haven passed away on April 1, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born May 10, 1946 in New Haven to the late Clarence and Mildred (Caprio) Morgillo. Frances is survived by her loving daughter Gina Raucci of East Haven (companion, Chad Higgins of Middletown), brothers, Anthony Morgillo of New Haven and Frank Morgillo (Patricia) of Florida. She is also survived by nieces, nephew and many friends.
Frances was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her daughter and friends. She was an animal lover, particularly to her cats. Frances was a retired employee of Kmart with over 30 years of service working in multiple positions. A special "Thank You" to all her caretakers and friends at US Renal in Branford.
Family will receive friends from 9 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home at 10:50 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East Haven Animal Shelter, 189 Commerce Street, East Haven CT 06512 in memory of Frances Raucci.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
