Russo, Frances
Frances Florentino Russo 99, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Gennaro Russo passed away on January 4, 2020 in CT. Hospice surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Geraldine DiNuzzo of North Haven, John Russo of Branford and Elaine (Edward) Fasano of Cheshire. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Frances was predeceased by a granddaughter Kimberly DiNuzzo. Sister of the late Mary Pagliaro, Florence Onofrio, Jennie Mazzarelli, Fannie Forgione, Joseph Anaclerio, Sam and Carmen Arpino and Anthony Florentino. Loving companion of Dominick Onofrio of East Haven. Frances was born in New Haven on October 13, 1920 daughter of the late John and Rose DeMartino Florentino. Prior to her retirement Frances was a packager for the former Continental Bakery.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020