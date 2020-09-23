Frances Shaver

Shaver, Frances
Age 81, of Holden Beach, NC formerly of Roanoke, VA and Orange, CT, passed away on Sunday, the twentieth of September 2020 with her loving husband by her side.
Frances was born in Roanoke, VA on the twentieth of October 1938 to the late Russell J. and Martha Raike Hall. During high school, she met the love of her life, Elliott Shaver and they courted for five years before becoming the wife (of a VA Tech Hokie) in her college years. She worked and supported her husband and family while Elliott finished his education. They enjoyed sixty years of marriage together and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Frances enjoyed playing tennis and was a sports enthusiast. Her hobbies included completing puzzles, knitting scarves which she would donate as fundraisers for charity.
Surviving are her devoted husband, W. Elliott Shaver; two sons, Charles S Shaver of Broad Brook, CT; David E. Shaver of Guilford, CT; two daughters, Laurie Ann King and husband Thomas of Guilford, CT, Karen Lynn Sullivan and husband Matthew of Hamden, CT; grandchildren, Dr. Bryan P. Baker, DPT and wife Dr. Liane Elizabeth Baker, DPT of Branford, CT, Abigail H. Sullivan of Hamden, CT, Brayden H. Sullivan of Hamden, CT; mother-in-law, Virginia S. Shaver of Roanoke, VA; two brothers-in-law, Robert M. Martin, Sr., of Roanoke, Stephen A. Shaver, Sr. of Allentown, PA; several nieces and nephews as well as very dear friends, Martha Emick, Patricia and Patrick N. Shaffner.
Memorial services will be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon of Friday the twenty fifth of September 2020 in the Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church, Varnamtown, NC where she was a member. Due to the pandemic, anyone wishing to attend is asked to call ahead at 910-547-1879. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed.
The family will receive friends from two until 3 p.m. on Friday at the church.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Frances's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org
or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
