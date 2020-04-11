|
Caruso, Francesco
Francesco Caruso, 68, of 339 Eastern Street, New Haven, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Limatola, province of Caserta, Italy on November 26, 1951 and was the son of the late Alessandro and Cecilia Vaiuso Caruso. Francesco was a car salesman in the New Haven area for many years. He enjoyed dancing. Father of Thomas A. Caruso. Brother of Maria Fulgieri, Luisa Camputaro (Pasquale), Anna D'Angelo (Pasquale), Francesca Manna (Alphonse) and Pina Avallone (Antonio). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020