New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Francil Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francil Hull


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francil Hull Obituary
Hull, Francil
Francil (Ward) Hull, 89, departed this life on January 1, 2020 when God took his Angel home. Francil was born on September 15, 1930 to George and Fredrica Ward in Beaumont Village, Nevis. She leaves to cherish a daughter, Patricia; son, Andrew; 3 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Hull family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -