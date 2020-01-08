|
|
Hull, Francil
Francil (Ward) Hull, 89, departed this life on January 1, 2020 when God took his Angel home. Francil was born on September 15, 1930 to George and Fredrica Ward in Beaumont Village, Nevis. She leaves to cherish a daughter, Patricia; son, Andrew; 3 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Hull family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020