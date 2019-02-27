Stratton, Francine

Francine "Fran" Stratton, age 63, of Venice, FL and West Haven, CT passed away suddenly on February 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of Christopher F. Stratton III, RET WHPD. Fran was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Frank and Theresa Criscuolo Gulianello. She is also survived by her cherished boys, Christopher F. Stratton IV, WHPD and his wife Tracy of West Haven and Robert M. Stratton NHPD and his wife Amber of Milford, her adoring grandchildren Anthony Dorsi and Katarina Stratton, and her siblings Alexander Gulianello and his wife Joan of NC, and Jeanie Deloughery of West Haven. Prior to her retirement, Fran worked for the University of New Haven as an Administrative Assistant for the School of Fire Sciences and most recently as an Administrative Assistant for the West Haven Board of Education. Fran was very active in the community, but even more so, she was extremely dedicated to her loving family and friends.

The hours for visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Halfway Home Rescue, 400 Universal Dr., North Haven, CT 06473 www.halfwayhomerescue.org. For online condolences, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019