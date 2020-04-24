|
Fragola, Francis A.
Francis Anthony "Frank" Fragola, 90, of Hamden, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Marion Amarante Fragola. Frank was born in New Haven on February 13, 1930 and was the son of the late Louis and Anna Capasso Fragola. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Frank was a graduate of the University of New Haven and had worked as an Electrical Engineer for The United Illuminating Company for many years until his retirement. Post-retirement from the UI, Frank also worked for Yale University for several years. Frank enjoyed playing golf and was an avid New York Yankees, New York Giants and UCONN men's and women's basketball fan. Most of all Frank enjoyed spending time with his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Susan (Mark) Shelby, Frank (Karen) Fragola, Lisa (Jim) Veeley, Carol Fragola, and Denise (Kevin) Bibeault. Grandfather of Matthew and Steven Shelby, Kevin, Nicole and David Veeley, Victoria and Alexandra Fragola, Anna and Michael Toscano, and Dagney, Harrison and Dominick Bibeault. Brother of Genevieve Belbusti and the late Freda Yates and Louis Fragola, Jr. Frank also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to the current status of travel and contact restrictions, the funeral will be private. However, when the restrictions have been lifted, the family will arrange a memorial service for all to attend, so that everyone can have the opportunity to say goodbye. Donations may be made in memory of Francis A. Fragola, Sr. to CDC Foundation (www.cdcfoundation.org) or (). Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020