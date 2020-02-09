Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Zultowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis A. Zultowski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis A. Zultowski Jr. Obituary
Zultowski, Jr., Francis A.
Francis A Zultowski Jr. age 64 passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and lived most of his life in New Haven, CT. He was predeceased by his father Francis A. Zultowski and his mother Ruth Zultowski-VanKuren. He is survived by his sons Frank and wife Angela and William and Miranda. In addition to his sons he is also survived by his stepfather Peter VanKuren, his sisters Mary and Laura, his brothers Thomas and James and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to come together at Keenan Funeral Home at 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT 06516 from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -