Zultowski, Jr., Francis A.
Francis A Zultowski Jr. age 64 passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and lived most of his life in New Haven, CT. He was predeceased by his father Francis A. Zultowski and his mother Ruth Zultowski-VanKuren. He is survived by his sons Frank and wife Angela and William and Miranda. In addition to his sons he is also survived by his stepfather Peter VanKuren, his sisters Mary and Laura, his brothers Thomas and James and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to come together at Keenan Funeral Home at 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT 06516 from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020