Criscuolo, Francis B.

It is with great sadness that the family of Francis Scott Criscuolo, announce his passing on April 18, 2019. He was the second child born to his late parents Francis B. Criscuolo and Fay J. Andrews on April Fool's Day, 1959 in New Haven, CT. Francis grew up in Killingworth, CT and later moved to St. Augustine, FL where he graduated technical high school from the culinary program. Francis was always a hard and diligent worker and took great pride using his skills as a cook, welder, commercial fisherman, glazier and in the antique business.

Francis was known from an early age to his friends and family as "Franny" or "Scooter". He excelled in all sports. He was the best quarterback for the Killingworth Elementary Mohawks football team at that time. He was an All Star Little League pitcher. He was a passionate hunter, surfer and fisherman. He was a huge fan of the Yankees and NASCAR racing. Francis touched the hearts of many and will be remembered with love for his hilarious sense of humor, blue eyes and beautiful smile.

Francis was the loving father of, Shannon Lee Criscuolo and an adoring grandfather to Kyra and Michael. He will be missed by his sisters, Melinda Peck of Lynnwood, WA, Malayna Bomster (William) of North Stonington, Catherine Bone (Jimmy) and their daughter Bella of Hobe Sound, FL and his brother Peter Criscuolo of Westbrook. He also leaves aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 29 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 East Main St., Clinton. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 27, 2019