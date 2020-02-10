|
Biondello, Francis (Frank)
Francis (Frank) Biondello entered into eternal rest peacefully on February 5, 2020 at age 93. Frank was a lifelong Branford resident. Born December 28, 1926, the son of Pasquale and Antonia Sciarretto Biondello. He was employed for 38 years at Pratt and Whitney as a tool maker and had his own appliance repair business. Frank joined the Navy at age 16 in 1944. Always wanting to serve, he joined the Branford Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 and was a member for over 60 years. He loved to serve his community and made many wonderful lifetime friendships. He was also a proud member of the American Legion for over 50 years. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Judith Blakeslee Biondello. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Linda Van Haver of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Frank (Diane) Biondello Jr. of Glastonbury, CT, Mark Biondello of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Robert Biondello of Branford, CT. He is also loved by his extended family, step-daughter Darlene (Richard) Kasaitis of Bell, Florida and step-son Stanley (Maureen) Ward of West Haven, CT. Frank was blessed with four loving grandchildren, Amy, Sara, Brad, and Beau. He was also loved by eight step-grandchildren, Frank, Patricia, John, Ashley, Danielle, Stephanie, Kevin, and Stanley. His extended family blessed him with many great-grandchildren. All loved him and will keep him forever in their hearts. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years, Mary Molgano Biondello, his brother Ralph Biondello, sisters Fannie Biondello, Lena Travisano, Mary St. John, Louise Birbarie, Anna Giordano, and step-daughter Lisa Lonsdale. Frank was blessed with a large loving family. He had many wonderful nieces and nephews who truly loved their Uncle Frank. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and dear friend. He was loved and will be missed by many. Every day with him was a blessing and a gift. As a family, we would like to thank CT Hospice in Branford for all the love and care they gave Frank.
Friends may call Friday February 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020