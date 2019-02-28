New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis "Frank" Blatchley


1943 - 2019
Blatchley, Francis "Frank"
Francis "Frank" Blatchley, 75, of Bethany passed away Sat., Feb., 16, 2019 at the Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of the late Clare Butler Blatchley. Born March 18, 1943 in New Haven a son of the late John and Mary Conlan Blatchley, he served in the US Army and had been employed as a truck driver for several area companies including Amendola Trucking and Roadway Trucking. Frank is survived by a son Patrick Blatchley of Hamden, a sister Marie Kennedy of North Haven and two grandchildren, Malachi and Magdalena. He was predeceased by a son Stephen Blatchley, a brother John Blatchley and a sister Dorothy Jackson. Friends may call at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Sat. afternoon from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019
