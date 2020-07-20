Barron, Francis E. "Frank"
Francis E. "Frank" Barron of Branford died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, from Pancreatic Cancer. He was the beloved husband of Rebecca Sharp Barron. Frank was born in New Haven on August 10, 1950 son of the late Francis K. and Evelyn Kebabian Barron. He was an English and Journalism teacher at Daniel Hand High School in Madison for many years until retiring in 2013. He also coached football and lacrosse at Hand, before coaching lacrosse at Branford High School. Frank was a founding member of Branford Youth Lacrosse. Besides his wife, Frank is survived by his son Greg Barron and his wife Melanie Rice of Farmington.
Services will be held in the future. Donations in Frank's memory can be made to CT HS Lacrosse Coaches Assoc., 2 Bay Path Way, Branford, CT 06405-2629. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com
