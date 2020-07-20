1/1
Francis E. "Frank" Barron
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barron, Francis E. "Frank"
Francis E. "Frank" Barron of Branford died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, from Pancreatic Cancer. He was the beloved husband of Rebecca Sharp Barron. Frank was born in New Haven on August 10, 1950 son of the late Francis K. and Evelyn Kebabian Barron. He was an English and Journalism teacher at Daniel Hand High School in Madison for many years until retiring in 2013. He also coached football and lacrosse at Hand, before coaching lacrosse at Branford High School. Frank was a founding member of Branford Youth Lacrosse. Besides his wife, Frank is survived by his son Greg Barron and his wife Melanie Rice of Farmington.
Services will be held in the future. Donations in Frank's memory can be made to CT HS Lacrosse Coaches Assoc., 2 Bay Path Way, Branford, CT 06405-2629. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved