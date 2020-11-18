1/
Francis E. "Frank" Toner
1928 - 2020
Toner, Francis E. "Frank"
Monday, November 16, 2020 Francis "Frank" E. Toner longtime resident of Guilford passed away at this home. Mr. Toner was born in Stamford, CT on July 26, 1928, son of the late Thomas Toner and Lillian (Turner) Toner, Mr. Toner is survived by his son, Kevin Toner and a niece Patricia Dempsey. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Madeline (Maher) Toner, his twin brother, Thomas Toner; a brother Robert Toner and a sister, Janet Toner and his longtime companion Rose Macari.
Before retirement, Frank proudly served his country in the Army as a Master Sergeant. He returned from his service duty and began a career with Machlett Laboratories in Stamford and eventually retired in 1985.
Friends are invited (LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE) to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately in Maine. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
