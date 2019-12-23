|
Farrell, Francis "Frank"
Francis "Frank" Farrell, 73 of North Haven died peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Susan Cifarelli Farrell. Frank was born in New Haven on April 19, 1946, a son of the late Frank and Clara Brenson Farrell. He was raised in New Haven, and had resided in North Haven for the past thirty years. Frank was a business owner and entrepreneur for many years, retiring in 2017. He is also survived by his daughter Kaitlynn M. Farrell and son Frank J. Farrell of North Haven, one brother Thomas Farrell of South Carolina, a nephew who was like a son to him Mark (Josephine) Simeoli of West Haven, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Simeoli, and three brothers Gordon, Scott and Gene Farrell. Frank's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 26th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Friday, December 27th at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Frances Cabrini Church, Pond Hill Rd., North Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 24, 2019