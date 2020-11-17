1/1
Francis "Frank" Feurer
1934 - 2020
Feurer, Francis "Frank"
Francis (Frank) Feurer, longtime resident of Orange, entered into a peaceful rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1934 in Bronx, NY, and resided in Orange since 1976. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Feurer, with whom he had 53 wonderful years.
Mr. Feurer served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was heavily involved in the Boy Scouts in the town of Orange as a scout leader, having had 25 of his troop members become Eagle Scouts, two of those being his sons. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, an award given to adult leaders who have made an impact on the lives of youth through their service to the scout council. Mr. Feurer also acted as a volunteer for the Orange County Fair for many years, and was a regular communicant of Holy Infant Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his three children, Paul Feurer (Sonya), David Feurer (Jessica), and Susan Perkins (Dave). He also leaves four grandchildren, Mason, Mackenna, Wyatt, and Olivia.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In light of the current pandemic, CT State social distancing guidelines are in effect; face coverings are required, no physical contact, six-foot separation, and no socializing or gathering inside the funeral home. Services inside the funeral home will be livestreamed through One Room for those who cannot attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be given at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. following the visitation, with interment at Orange Center Cemetery, with full Military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Frank's name be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.





Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
