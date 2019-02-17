New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
54 Grove St.
Clinton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Guidone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Giuseppe Guidone


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis Giuseppe Guidone Obituary
Guidone, Francis Giuseppe
Francis Giuseppe Guidone went to be with the Lord February 5, 2019. Francis, the oldest of nine children, was born January 31, 1950 in New Haven, CT.
Francis graduated from The Morgan School in Clinton, CT and then from St. Bonaventure University. He earned a B.A. in United States History, participated in ROTC, and later served the Rev. Walter J. Keenan Council as a First Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. A committed Catholic, he displayed a willingness to stand for his Christian faith. A strong advocate for family growth, he was a tireless supporter of children, especially the unborn. A great American, he supported several veterans' organizations and expressed a deep sense of gratitude for those who fought and died for our country. Throughout his life, he performed many acts of kindness, mercy, and philanthropy. His love and concern for the spiritual and physical needs of others were demonstrated daily. Francis' values were Christ's values and the centerpiece of a life well lived. Being loyal to all that God has deemed good, he set an example for many.
Francis was the son of the late Frank and Lois Guidone and was predeceased by his brothers John Guidone and William Guidone. He will be lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends, several surviving brothers, their respective spouses, and one sister: James and Nancy Guidone of Northbrook IL, Joseph and Jeanie Guidone of West Allis, WI, Raymond Guidone of Clinton, CT., Edward and Jill Guidone of Chicago, IL., David and Kristin Guidone of Terryville CT., and Grace Guidone of Clinton, CT.
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, February 23rd, from 9:00-10:30 a.m., at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 54 Grove St. in Clinton.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now