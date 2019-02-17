Guidone, Francis Giuseppe

Francis Giuseppe Guidone went to be with the Lord February 5, 2019. Francis, the oldest of nine children, was born January 31, 1950 in New Haven, CT.

Francis graduated from The Morgan School in Clinton, CT and then from St. Bonaventure University. He earned a B.A. in United States History, participated in ROTC, and later served the Rev. Walter J. Keenan Council as a First Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. A committed Catholic, he displayed a willingness to stand for his Christian faith. A strong advocate for family growth, he was a tireless supporter of children, especially the unborn. A great American, he supported several veterans' organizations and expressed a deep sense of gratitude for those who fought and died for our country. Throughout his life, he performed many acts of kindness, mercy, and philanthropy. His love and concern for the spiritual and physical needs of others were demonstrated daily. Francis' values were Christ's values and the centerpiece of a life well lived. Being loyal to all that God has deemed good, he set an example for many.

Francis was the son of the late Frank and Lois Guidone and was predeceased by his brothers John Guidone and William Guidone. He will be lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends, several surviving brothers, their respective spouses, and one sister: James and Nancy Guidone of Northbrook IL, Joseph and Jeanie Guidone of West Allis, WI, Raymond Guidone of Clinton, CT., Edward and Jill Guidone of Chicago, IL., David and Kristin Guidone of Terryville CT., and Grace Guidone of Clinton, CT.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, February 23rd, from 9:00-10:30 a.m., at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 54 Grove St. in Clinton. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019