Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin St.
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin St.
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Francis H. Michaud Jr. Obituary
Michaud Jr., Francis H.
Francis H. Michaud Jr., husband of Judy Clark Michaud, Westville resident, longtime CPA and dedicated community servant, passed away on July 19, 2019. He was born on Sunday, August 16 in NYC, son of the late Francis and Florence Gagne Michaud. He graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School and Fairfield University. He received his designation from the Connecticut State Board of Accountancy and worked as a Certified Public Accountant serving his clients tirelessly throughout his career. Along with his wife Judy, he founded the Health Initiative for Men, (HiM) where he poured much effort into men's health awareness and created a fund that will continue his cause for years to come.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his son Jason B. Michaud (wife Karin) of Milford, Connecticut, daughter Lauretta J. Michaud, step-son Mark Hofferberth (wife Gina) of Wesley Chapel, Florida, step-daughter Kristin Pino (husband Dan) of Milford Connecticut, and three granddaughters, Jessica Dallachie, Lucia Pino and Ava Hofferberth. He was predeceased by his son Francis Edward Michaud, daughter Jacquelyn Michaud, granddaughter Stephanie Pergolatti and two sisters Janet and Joan Michaud.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, Connecticut. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30, with funeral services beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will be a reception to follow at Racebrook Country Club at 246 Derby Ave., Orange, Connecticut. Spreading of the ashes will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to The Health Initiative for Men through The Valley Community Foundation, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019
