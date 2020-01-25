|
Devine, Jr., Francis J.
Francis Joseph Devine Jr. of Prospect, CT and Cypress, TX, loving, exemplary husband and father, passed from this life to the next on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Born on October 5, 1941 in New Haven, CT, Frank grew up in Hamden where he played football and graduated salutatorian of Hamden High School before studying Political Science at Yale. He worked as an administrator at Yale University and Cheshire Academy before pursuing a career in commercial real estate. Those who knew Frank will always remember his affinity for early Rock 'n' Roll, a good martini, and collecting antique automobiles. In his later years Frank enjoyed cruising the oceans and spending time with his family. Frank is survived by his fond wife of 45 years, Elaine Devine; his son, Brendan Patrick Devine; his daughters, Deborah Pagel, Kimberley Ciecko, and Danielle Petrafesa; five grandchildren; and his brother, Ronald Devine. He was predeceased by his father, Francis, in 1965, and his mother, Mary, in 2006. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Sophia Catholic Church in The Colony, TX Saturday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Please pray for his soul.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020