New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
44 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Piombino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Piombino


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. Piombino Obituary
Piombino, Francis J.
Francis (Frank) J. Piombino, 97, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Whitney Manor, Hamden. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Ann Iovieno Piombino. Frank was born in East Haven on November 22, 1921 and was the son of the late John and Rosalie (DeSanctis) Piombino. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during WWII. Frank was a meat cutter and worked for East Rock Quality Market, Bentons Market and Onofrio's Market. He enjoyed baking, gardening and was a member of the African Violet Society. Father of Janice (Charles) Reid and Elaine (Michael) Keller. Grandfather of Karen (Ryan) Hartt, Christine (Brian) Huggins, Kevin (Mykea) Keller, Kevin McCarthy and the late Tracey Reid McCarthy. Great-grandfather of Elizabeth, Julie and McKinley Hartt, Grace and Jacob Huggins and Oscar Keller. Brother of Joan Mastrantonio and the late Mary Cognata, Lillian Mantovani, Helen Field, Catherine Kowaleski and Dorothy DeCavage. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Whitney Manor for the excellent care and heartfelt comfort.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northhampton, MA 01061-0515 or the Whitney Manor Recreation Fund, 2798 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now