Piombino, Francis J.
Francis (Frank) J. Piombino, 97, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Whitney Manor, Hamden. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Ann Iovieno Piombino. Frank was born in East Haven on November 22, 1921 and was the son of the late John and Rosalie (DeSanctis) Piombino. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during WWII. Frank was a meat cutter and worked for East Rock Quality Market, Bentons Market and Onofrio's Market. He enjoyed baking, gardening and was a member of the African Violet Society. Father of Janice (Charles) Reid and Elaine (Michael) Keller. Grandfather of Karen (Ryan) Hartt, Christine (Brian) Huggins, Kevin (Mykea) Keller, Kevin McCarthy and the late Tracey Reid McCarthy. Great-grandfather of Elizabeth, Julie and McKinley Hartt, Grace and Jacob Huggins and Oscar Keller. Brother of Joan Mastrantonio and the late Mary Cognata, Lillian Mantovani, Helen Field, Catherine Kowaleski and Dorothy DeCavage. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Whitney Manor for the excellent care and heartfelt comfort.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northhampton, MA 01061-0515 or the Whitney Manor Recreation Fund, 2798 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 29, 2019