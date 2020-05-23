Piscioniere, Francis J.
Francis J. Piscioniere, age 70, peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020, at Griffin Hospital. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Susan Faroni Piscioniere. Fran was born in Derby on March 3, 1950, son of the late Frank J. and Phyllis Giambra Piscioniere. He grew up in Derby and was a graduate of Bullard-Havens Technical High School in 1967. He resided in Shelton since 1981 and was employed as a tool & die maker/lead man for Schick in Milford for over thirty years until his retirement in 2005. Fran was a true family man who deeply enjoyed daily walks with his best friend Sue and being able to help out his children whenever the need arose. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events, swim meets and dance and piano recitals. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. In addition to his wife Susan, he leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Jeffrey Piscioniere (Jeanette), a daughter, Jennifer Piscioniere, grandchildren, Nicholas, Ava and Gianni Piscioniere all of Shelton as well as his canine companion, Bruiser. Sadly, per the current health guidelines, his funeral service and interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby will be private. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Fran's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.