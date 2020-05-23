Francis J. Piscioniere
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Piscioniere, Francis J.
Francis J. Piscioniere, age 70, peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020, at Griffin Hospital. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Susan Faroni Piscioniere. Fran was born in Derby on March 3, 1950, son of the late Frank J. and Phyllis Giambra Piscioniere. He grew up in Derby and was a graduate of Bullard-Havens Technical High School in 1967. He resided in Shelton since 1981 and was employed as a tool & die maker/lead man for Schick in Milford for over thirty years until his retirement in 2005. Fran was a true family man who deeply enjoyed daily walks with his best friend Sue and being able to help out his children whenever the need arose. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events, swim meets and dance and piano recitals. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. In addition to his wife Susan, he leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Jeffrey Piscioniere (Jeanette), a daughter, Jennifer Piscioniere, grandchildren, Nicholas, Ava and Gianni Piscioniere all of Shelton as well as his canine companion, Bruiser. Sadly, per the current health guidelines, his funeral service and interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby will be private. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Fran's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved