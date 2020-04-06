|
Kryzwick, Francis John
Francis John Kryzwick, 85, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 in St. Augustine, FL. Born in Bridgeport, CT on January 14, 1935, Fran is survived by his loving wife of 58 years in marriage, Joanne Kryzwick.
After earning a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Connecticut in 1956, Fran served three years in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator flying missions in China from his base in Japan. Subsequently and back in the states, he worked as a management analyst with the U.S. Navy Underwater Sound Laboratory and Sikorsky Aircraft. In 1964 Fran managed Central Plating and Polishing in Bridgeport for eight years.
Fran had a passion for teaching, which is how he spent much of his career. He returned to school at the University of Bridgeport to earn a master's in education followed by a sixth-year degree. Fran began teaching at Holy Family School in Fairfield, CT, then started his long career in 1971 at Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport. During his 28 years at Harding, Fran taught U.S. History among other courses and later served as assistant principal. Dedicated to his profession, he served as Faculty Council President, Chairman of NEASC Accreditation Steering Committee, and organized other faculty and student activities. He was recognized by his peers as "Teacher of the Year," in 1988-89 and received the "Service Above Self Award" from the Bridgeport Rotary Club in 1989-90.
As a devoted, loving husband and caring family man, Fran's personal life spanned more than 38 years in Fairfield. Fran and Joanne were devout Catholics at Holy Family Parish, where he served in several ministries. Together, they led Emmaus and Marriage Encounter retreats for a period of five years. Fran had a kind demeanor and playful sense of humor with his family and friends. Known by many as a quiet person, he lived life with integrity and principle. With his wife by his side, they enjoyed golf, cross-country skiing, and traveling. On any given day he could be found reading historical books at home or his favorite store, Barnes-and-Noble.
Fran's parents were Albert and Sadie Kryzwick of Bridgeport, who raised five other children, Albert "Bud" Kryzwick (deceased), Thomas Kryzwick (deceased), Katherine Nemeth (San Francisco, CA), Barbara Kryzwick (Naugatuck, CT), and Greg Kryzwick (St. Petersburg, FL). In addition to his wife, Fran is survived by his three children: Francis "Frank" Kryzwick and his wife, Christine, and their children, Victoria and Kevin (Burlington, CT); Peter Kryzwick and his wife, Mary (St. Augustine, FL); Pennie Nakashima and her husband, Taka (St. Augustine, FL). He is also survived by their cousin Ken Caldana (Fairfield), and many other nieces and nephews.
Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic crisis, traditional mass and funeral services will not be offered. However, guests are invited to join the family via a live streaming prayer service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home in St. Augustine, https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Family-Funeral-Home-1275485799289411/
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 282 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, FL 32084; or , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. A future mass and interment ceremony will be planned in Connecticut as permitted.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2020