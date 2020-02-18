|
|
Martineau, Francis "Frank"
Francis "Frank" Martineau Sr., 69, of West Haven, entered into rest on February 13, 2020. For 45 years, He was the beloved husband of Kathy DeGall Martineau, who remained by his side through a long illness. He also leaves behind his son John-Michael (Jennifer Borer) Martineau USMC, his granddaughter Sophia and his fur babies Anthony and Gia. He was predeceased by his son Frankie Martineau Jr. One of four children, Frank was born in Plattsburg, NY, a son of the late Francis and Florence Duquette Martineau. He served in the US Army, 1st Cavalry Infantry, 5th Battalion, 7th Cavalry. He earned a Bronze Star for valiant combat service in Vietnam where he fought from August 1969 until January 1970. After his military tour, Frank worked at several Ford dealerships as a mechanic.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 23rd from 11-2 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Remembrances will begin at 1:30, followed by military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Fischer House, c/o Tom Flowers, 21 Point Lookout, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online message for Frank's family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020