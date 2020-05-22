McManus, Francis P.It is with sadness and heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of F. Patrick McManus, age 80, of Hamden, on May 18, 2020. Born in New Haven, Connecticut on May 5, 1940, he was the son of the late New Haven Police Chief Francis V. McManus and Elizabeth Kearney McManus. Patrick spent his childhood years on Alden Avenue in New Haven with his brothers and sisters John (Sandra) and Justin (Barbara) McManus, Mary Elizabeth (Roger) Jourdain and Julie (Richard) Gelgauda. He attended Notre Dame High School and Fairfield University. Patrick is survived by his former wife, Maryrose Sisk McManus. He is the beloved father of Jacqueline Cohen, Kelly (Jonathan) Stinnett, Francis V. (Sarah) McManus and Edward J. (Carrie) McManus. Patrick leaves behind his treasured grandchildren Katie Lynne Cohen, James and Skye Stinnett; Liam, Molly and Clare McManus and Jake Edward and Ellie Rose McManus. Patrick was predeceased by his sister Mary (Mimi) Jourdain. Patrick was a proud member of the United States Army National Guard. He had a lengthy career in banking and insurance. He was the trust officer at New Haven Savings Bank and an agent for Mass Mutual Insurance Company. During retirement, Patrick ran the computer science lab at Amity Regional Senior High School. Patrick loved cooking and would prepare his famous Lasagna, marinara sauce and signature pizzas. When he wanted to dine out, he would (often) bring his family to Modern Apizza in New Haven. He was an avid jogger and every Sunday he would love to devour the New York Times newspaper and crossword puzzle. He loved watching all professional and college sports; especially basketball, football, and baseball. He was a diehard New York Giants and Notre Dame fan. For many years, Patrick was the little league baseball coach for his children. He made it a point to attend all his children's plays, swim and track meets, baseball and field hockey games. He was a Eucharistic Minister and was also highly active with the Woodbridge Board of Education and Democratic Town Committee. Patrick loved vacationing on Cape Cod and being near the ocean. Some of his favorite days were kayaking and swimming around the Thimble Islands. Patrick was immensely proud of all of his children and grandchildren.Services will be held privately. A memorial service and celebration of Patrick's life will be held at a later date. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit,