Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Francis Piscitelli Jr.

Francis Piscitelli Jr. Obituary
Piscitelli, Jr., Francis
Francis M. Piscitelli, Jr., age 75, of Cheshire, passed away on April 8, 2020. Frank was born in New Haven on April 29, 1944, a son of the late Francis M. Piscitelli Sr. & Marie (Lombardi) Piscitelli. He resided in New Haven most of his life. Frank is survived by his sister Catherine Piscitelli of New Haven, and brother Michael Piscitelli. He was predeceased by his brother William.
A poem written for Frankie by his sister Cathy: "I place a rose upon your grave, a rose its beauty true-upon the petals are teardrops, the ones I cry for you. I know the years may pass on by, but my heart is still in pain. For memories of love once shared forever will remain. And so a rose my brother, a tear-stained rose I place, upon your grave to leave a trace of love forevermore."
His burial will be private in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send a condolence to his family, please see:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
