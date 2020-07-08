DeMaio, Francis R. "Frank"It is with great sadness that the family of Francis R. "Frank" DeMaio of North Branford announces his passing on Sunday, June 21, 2020 (Father's Day) at CT. Hospice at the age of 84 years. Frank will be remembered fondly by his children, Ralph A. DeMaio of North Branford, and Dawn DeMatteo (Antonio) of Wallingford. He will be truly missed by his precious grandchildren, Michael DeMatteo and Anthony DelMoro. Family meant the world to Frank and he cherished every minute of being around them. Frank was the son of the late Ralph DeMaio and Carmella (Sarno) DeMaio spending his childhood and teenage years living on Blatchley Avenue, followed by four years serving his country in the Army as an Anti-Aircraft Gunner. Upon return, he married his high school sweetheart, Marie (Cinicola) DeMaio, who predeceased him 38 years prior. He also leaves behind two brothers, Phillip DeMaio of Guilford, and the late Alphonse DeMaio of Spokane, Washington, along with many nieces and nephews he adored. Frank also leaves behind Larry, his four legged lab mix who was always by his side. Frank was an outdoorsman, avid fisherman, die-hard New York Giants fan, and spent his younger years playing sports, with a love for bowling. His older years were devoted to watching his Grandson Michael play sports especially football and cheering him on from the sidelines. His voice was strong and loud making sure Mike knew he was there.Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial SATURDAY afternoon in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 1pm. Interment will be private. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Sign Frank's guest book online at