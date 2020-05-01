Manns, Francis Robert
Francis Robert Manns, 61, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was born in New Haven on November 3, 1958 and was the son of the late Robert and Virginia Joyce Manns. Francis had worked as a truck driver for many years and later as a machinist at Metro North for eleven years. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists (IAM). Francis loved taking out his 2007 Harley Davidson Softail and watching NASCAR. Beloved father of Samantha Manns. Also survived by his sister Patty (Steve) Mikutis and former spouse Nancy Kuntz Manns.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.