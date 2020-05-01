Francis Robert Manns
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manns, Francis Robert
Francis Robert Manns, 61, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was born in New Haven on November 3, 1958 and was the son of the late Robert and Virginia Joyce Manns. Francis had worked as a truck driver for many years and later as a machinist at Metro North for eleven years. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists (IAM). Francis loved taking out his 2007 Harley Davidson Softail and watching NASCAR. Beloved father of Samantha Manns. Also survived by his sister Patty (Steve) Mikutis and former spouse Nancy Kuntz Manns.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved