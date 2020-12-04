Verni, FrancisFrancis J. Verni, a longtime Ansonia resident currently of Hamden and husband of 62 years to Robin Murphy Verni, entered into eternal rest Nov. 30. He was born Jan. 3, 1939 in Derby son of the late Gaetano Verni and Speranza (Hope) Rossini Verni. Graduated from Ansonia High School, 1956. He was a three sport athlete, football, basketball and track. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was in business for over 50 years as a mason contractor. He also served as a Supernumerary for the Ansonia Police Department. He was a former President of the Ansonia Junior Chamber of Commerce and recipient of the 1966 Distinguished Service Award. He was a former co chair of the Miss Valley Pageant. He was a former Chairman of the Holy Rosary Parish Council, and Mentor to the CYO. He embraced his Italian heritage and was a member of the Italian Marchegian Club of New Haven and the Italian American Club of Branford. He was extremely proud to earn his Eagle Scout Medal with Troop 3, Derby; he was devoted to Troop 3. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert Verni, Gaetano Verni and his sister Sylvia Verni. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory his Daughters Lisa Rosenblum (Peter) and Robyn Hewitt (Charles, NHFD, Retired) his grandchildren, Carolyn Hope Rosenblum, Stephen Rosenblum, Charise Hewitt, and grandson Charles Hewitt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Burial with military honors accorded will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Friends may call for walk-through calling hours on Monday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, before the funeral leaves for Church.Please act in accordance with all CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Housatonic Council Boys club of America, Troop 3, in Derby.