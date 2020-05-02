Bradley, Francis W.Francis W. Bradley, 90, of West Haven entered into rest peacefully on April 30, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Linda Root, Sharon Bradley-Lorusso of West Haven; Robert and Wendy Bradley of Cheshire; and Patricia and Mark Esposito of Bethany. Loving grandfather to Bradley and Kelsey Lorusso; Justin and Zachary Esposito; Emily, Ryan and Shawn Bradley; and brother to Kenneth Bradley. He was predeceased by wife and championship roller skate dance partner Marion Affinito Bradley; and brother and fellow veteran Joseph George Bradley. Frank was a Sergeant in the Army Air Forces where he served his country for 10 years as an engineer, pilot and air traffic controller. Following his services, Frank began his life's work as an engineer and founder of Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating Inc of West Haven. Frank had many passions throughout his life. He loved listening to and creating music, playing a number of instruments. He was an avid participant in many sports including dance and roller skating, football, basketball and baseball, later becoming an umpire and referee. He was also a devoted coach for the University of New Haven Baseball Team for several years. Frank enjoyed spending summers sailing and fishing on the Long Island Sound. The family is grateful to the caring staff at Seacrest Retirement Center for their compassion and support.At this time, due to current COVID-19 health restrictions, and for the safety of Frank's family, all services are private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website