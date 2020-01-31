|
Callahan, Rev. Francis Xavier
Rev. Francis Xavier Callahan fulfilled his earthly life early Wednesday morning January the 29th at the age of 94. Fr. Callahan was born March 4, 1925 in the Momauguin section East Haven, CT, the 5th of seven children of Anna Kilillea and Charles Lewis Callahan. He graduated East Haven High School, St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT and St. Mary's Seminary and University in Baltimore, MD before being ordained a priest on May 26, 1949. Fr. Callahan was assigned to parishes in Bristol and Mystic before being named co-pastor of St. Aedan's Church in New Haven, CT and later as pastor at St. Agnes Church in Milford, CT. He was also a chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury for many years. In 2018, after 69 years of service, Fr. Callahan retired and resided with his only surviving sister Nancy.
Fr. Callahan enjoyed singing and golf but took neither too seriously and lived his life one pun at a time.
Fr. Callahan is survived by his sister, Ann aka Nancy Richter of Fairfield, as well as sixteen nieces and nephews and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. He also leaves many parish friends he made over the years, especially those who visited him and kept him laughing in retirement.
Fr. Callahan was predeceased by his parents Anna and Charles, siblings Rev. Robert L. Callahan, Ruth O'Connor and her husband Ray, Rev. Charles Callahan, Madeline Brock and her husband Rick, Jaqueline Lembo and her husband Jerry as well as his sister Nancy's husband Gene.
Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers who made sure he was comfortable at the end of his life.
Fr. Callahan will be received into St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford on Monday, February 3rd at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:30 p.m. A Vigil Mass is scheduled for Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. A funeral Mass officiated by the Most Rev. Leonard P. Blair will be held Tuesday, February 4th at 11 a.m. also at St. Agnes Church. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. For information, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 1, 2020