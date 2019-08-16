|
|
Acampora, Frank A.
Frank Anthony Acampora, 58, of West Haven, peacefully passed on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford.
Frank is the husband to Lori Gleason Acampora. He was born in Hamden on December 13, 1960 to Rita Percopo Vergati and Salvatore Acampora (Dorothy).
Frank's career in life revolved around the entertainment world. He loved music and people. Over the years, he met lots of famous musicians. Frank certainly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his parents, Frank is survived by a son, Kyle Gleason, New Haven; a sister, Melissa Barker (Jeff), Henderson; NV two brothers, John Vergati, Jr. (Barbara) Old Saybrook, Charles Acampora (Heather) San Diego, CA. Frank is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Frank's family would like to extend a very warm heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses and volunteers at the Branford Hospice.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019