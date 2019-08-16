Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
355 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Acampora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Acampora


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank A. Acampora Obituary
Acampora, Frank A.
Frank Anthony Acampora, 58, of West Haven, peacefully passed on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford.
Frank is the husband to Lori Gleason Acampora. He was born in Hamden on December 13, 1960 to Rita Percopo Vergati and Salvatore Acampora (Dorothy).
Frank's career in life revolved around the entertainment world. He loved music and people. Over the years, he met lots of famous musicians. Frank certainly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his parents, Frank is survived by a son, Kyle Gleason, New Haven; a sister, Melissa Barker (Jeff), Henderson; NV two brothers, John Vergati, Jr. (Barbara) Old Saybrook, Charles Acampora (Heather) San Diego, CA. Frank is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Frank's family would like to extend a very warm heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses and volunteers at the Branford Hospice.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.