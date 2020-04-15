|
Aldo Jr., Frank A.
Frank A. Aldo Jr., age 61, of Seymour, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2020 in his home. Frank was born in Derby on May 20, 1958, beloved son of Mary Gasbarri Aldo of Seymour and the late Frank A. Aldo Sr. A lifelong resident of Seymour, he was employed as an auto mechanic. He enjoyed riding his Harley and was fond of classic cars, especially older model Corvettes. In addition to his mother Mary, he leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, Richard F. Aldo of Seymour and Ronald G. Aldo and his wife Christine of Woodbridge, a sister, Janice M. Blanck and her husband Jeffrey of Oxford, loving girlfriend, Jennifer Triantafillos of Seymour and several nieces and nephews. Due to health guidelines, a private funeral service will be held with inurnment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. A public celebration of Frank's life will take place at a later date. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Frank's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020