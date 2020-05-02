Carrano, Jr., Frank A.
Frank A. Carrano Jr., 86, of East Haven, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in West Haven. He is the husband of Angelina Sanseverino Carrano. Frank was born in New Haven on January 10, 1934 to the late Frank A. and Mary Theresa Moran Carrano. He proudly served his country for 23 years, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant in the United States Army. He served in the Korean War and remained in the military until finally retiring in 1994. Although retired, his love for his fellow veterans and his country did not stop. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion - Post 89, Korean War Veterans, 102nd Infantry Regiment (102 DINFREGT), as well as the New Haven Grays. He wasn't just a member of these organizations; he was heavily invested in their efforts to make sure his fellow brother veterans were never forgotten. He was instrumental in the creation of the Korean War Memorial Monument on Long Wharf Drive in New Haven and in the renaming the Niantic CT National Guard Training Camp Medal of Honor to include the name of Col. Robert Nett. His passion for history also allowed him to help transition a small museum that was established to remember the New Haven Grays Unit of the Army National Guard into what would later become the West Haven Veterans Museum & Learning Center. He is survived by four sons, Frank A. (Patti) Carrano IV of North Branford; Michael A. (Lucia) Carrano of Branford; Joseph A. Carrano of East Haven; and Gino P. (Rose) Carrano of Durham; as well as a sister, Mary Armstrong of Hamden and a sister-in-law Evelyn Carrano of Sarasota, Florida. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Christina (Mark) Carrano; Michael (Jessica) Carrano; and Andriana (Kyle) Bombace, as well as three great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Frank A. Carrano V; a brother James Carrano; brother-in-law Thomas Armstrong; and Agnes Moran Carrano, who was the sister of his biological mother Mary, who died when Frank was only 6 days old. Agnes loved him and raised him as her own. The family wants to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at the VA medical center in West Haven for their loving care provided to their dad and husband.
Frank will be given a burial with full military honors at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Due to the current health concerns and quarantine, these services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Please visit Frank's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and leave a message for his family. Once the restrictions have been lifted, please check back for an update on the services. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.