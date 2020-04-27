|
|
Manzi, Frank A.
Frank A. Manzi, 93, beloved husband of 50 wonderful years to Marion McClintock Keller Manzi of Branford passed away April 17, 2020 at the Madison House. Born in New Haven on July 20, 1926, a son of the late Louis V. and Lucille Barbato Manzi. Brother of Edward Manzi of Guilford and the late Elaine Grimaldi. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Frank worked for National Tel Tronics (NTT) in Yonkers, NY and became Vice President and General Manager of Win-Tronics Corporation a division of National Tel Tronics in Meadville, PA. He returned to Connecticut in 1984 along with his wife and started their own business in 1985 M/M Electronic Products, Ltd. which currently operates in North Haven. Frank was a Marine Corps veteran of WWII 1943-46 served in China with his war dog. He had many friends who loved his humor and story telling and was compassionate and very thoughtful of others. Frank loved to golf and had 2 Hole-In-Ones in his golfing career.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Frank's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2020