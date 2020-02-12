|
|
Misiewicz, Frank A.
Frank A. Misiewicz, Sr., 88, of Seymour, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 with his beloved wife of 65 years, Marian A. Misiewicz, and his loving family by his side at his home. Frank was born on August 2, 1931 in Shamokin, PA. He was son of the late Frank Misiewicz and Bertha (Senoski) Misiewicz. Brought up in Ansonia, CT, he graduated from Ansonia High School, attended the University of Bridgeport and later joined the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of Corporal while serving from 1949-1952 during the Korean War.
Frank began his career as a draftsman with Avco Lycoming and later worked at Pratt and Whitney, Dorr Oliver and at Farrel Corporation. He spent the majority of his career with Farrel where he ascended to the level of sales engineer. With his detailed knowledge of the products Farrel produced for the paper industry, Frank provided excellent sales, service and support for his many customers throughout the United States. He retired in 1994 soon after Farrel was acquired by SHW. He also served as a supernumerary police officer for the town of Seymour for many years.
As a lifelong parishioner and active communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Ansonia, Frank was a member of the former Men's Club. Frank was a true family man who loved his wife, provided for his family and instilled a strong work ethic and values in both his children and grandchildren. He was well known for his sense of humor, quick wit and his ability to negotiate a great deal.
Frank was predeceased by his brothers, Albert and Eugene as well as his sister Janice. Survivors include his daughter Diane Granata and her husband Ray of Phoenix, AZ, his son, Frank Jr., of Southbury, CT and his daughter Elayne Guevara and her husband Bob of Milford, CT as well as his 6 grandchildren; Michael Granata, Elyse Granata Thovson, Kathryn and Emily Misiewicz and Stephanie and Zachary Manganella. He is also survived by his two great grandchildren; Leo and Ella Thovson and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia, CT on Tuesday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Church. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements.
(www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020