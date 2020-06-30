Frank A. Onofrio Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Onofrio Jr., Frank A.
Frank A. Onofrio, Jr. passed away on June 27th, 2020. Husband of Linda Onofrio. Father of Cheryl Onofrio-Morse (Ronald III), Karen Kyle (David III) and Michele Onofrio. Grandfather of David and Matthew Kyle.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River St., East Haven on Thursday, July 2nd at 12 noon to attend a graveside service. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. To read full obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
East Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved