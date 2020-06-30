Onofrio Jr., Frank A.
Frank A. Onofrio, Jr. passed away on June 27th, 2020. Husband of Linda Onofrio. Father of Cheryl Onofrio-Morse (Ronald III), Karen Kyle (David III) and Michele Onofrio. Grandfather of David and Matthew Kyle.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River St., East Haven on Thursday, July 2nd at 12 noon to attend a graveside service. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. To read full obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 30, 2020.