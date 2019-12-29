|
Pascuzzo, Frank A.
Frank A. Pascuzzo, 87, of Ansonia, beloved husband of 49 years to the late JoAnne (Ciezniak) Pascuzzo, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. His loving family has been visiting and by his side for his last days and will cherish those memories forever. Born in Derby on October 21, 1932, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Michelina Gabrielle Pascuzzo and brother of the late Anthony and Paul Pascuzzo. Frank graduated from Derby High School where he was a standout football and basketball player. He continued his education at New Haven State Teachers College (SCSU) where he was an especially proud member of the 1951 football team's national defensive record that stood for 25 years. He served briefly in the U.S. Navy. Frank was a longtime employee of Farrell Corporation and retired from Hancock Engineering. After retiring, Frank enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the Ansonia Senior Center. He was a proud member of UNICO and a communicant of Holy Rosary Church where he served as an usher and a member of its bocce league and Catholic Men's Club. Frank had a style of joking all the time and had the gift of humor. It was his special way of showing his love to family and friends. Above all else, he loved his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He recently had a beautiful time meeting his first great-grandson. Frank was extremely self-less and always thought of his family first. A loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be forever missed by his daughter Christine Bee and her husband John of Wallingford, son, Steve Pascuzzo of Scottsdale, AZ, five adored grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew Bee, Lauren, Kirsten and Alyssa Pascuzzo and great-grandson, Leonardo Mendoza. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to Masonicare and Franciscan Hospice Care. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Thursday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Entombment will take place in Mt. St. Peter's Mausoleum in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 267 Finch Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 30, 2019