|
|
Albino, Frank
Frank Albino 97, of Branford beloved husband of 68 years to Irene Colatosti Albino passed away on January 8, 2020 in CT. Hospice surrounded by his family. Loving father of Mark (Deidre) Albino of Sanibel Island FL, Roberta (Joseph) Baum of North Branford, Marguerite (Robert) Amendola of Hamden and Robert (Deborah) Albino of Northford. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Josephine Merancy, Ann Albino, Carmel Gonshreck and John Albino. Frank was born in New Haven on May 12, 1922 son of the late Donato and Rosa Rocco Albino. Prior to his retirement Frank was a supervisor for Vibra Metrics and a proud member of the United States Air Force serving in WW II from 1942 thru 1945 and the Korean Conflict from 1949 thru 1952.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven MONDAY morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish in St. Therese Church at 10:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 71 337 Main St., West Haven, CT 06516. Sign Frank's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020