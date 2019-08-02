|
|
Barabas, Jr., Frank
Frank Barabas Jr. (a/k/a Frankie Furnace), 42, of Oakdale, CT died unexpectedly on July 28, 2019 in East Lyme while riding his beloved Harley. Frank was born on Dec. 25, 1976, in Milford, son of Frank Barabas Sr. and Carlene Wheeler Barabas. He graduated from East Haven High School in 1995 and went on to study a variety of trades including architecture, plumbing, electrical work, and he eventually completed trade school to become a capable heating and cooling technician. Frank was very social and made friends wherever he went. He was a jokester at heart, and his laughter almost always filled whatever room he was in. He would give you the shirt off his back and was always helping others however he could. He was friendly to all and loved riding with his friends. He loved Christmas and could be heard playing Christmas music while riding, regardless of the time of year. His love of family trumped everything else, though, and Frank was a family man. He was especially proud of his three sons, all of whom have grown into fine young men who are active members of the National Guard. Besides his parents, Frank is survived by three sons, Frank, Alex and Joshua Barabas, all of Oakdale; his step son, Cody Dillon of Branford as well as Damien Benway; his siblings Lillian Lavenberg (Randy), Susan Palma (Todd), Cherie Jewell (Leonard) and Richard Barabas (April); also survived by many foster brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and many other family members, honorary or otherwise. Friends may call at The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (cor. Dwight) New Haven Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. Following interment in All Saints Cemetery, a celebration of Frank's life will be held across from the Church at the Foxon Firehouse. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Frank's family cover funeral expenses.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2019