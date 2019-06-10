Buono, Jr., Frank

Frank Buono, Jr., 83, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Antonia Terrace Buono. Frank was born in New Haven on October 14, 1935 and was the son of the late Frank Buono, Sr. and Rose Crispi Buono. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy and later in the US Army during the Korean War. Frank was an electrical engineer prior to joining the John E. Boeing Company for many years until his retirement. He was also an instructor at Eli Whitney Technical School. Frank was a member of the American Legion Murray/Reynolds Post #76 of North Haven. He enjoyed skiing in Vermont until he retired and then spending winters in Florida, camping, woodworking, crafting stained glass, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Frank Buono (LuAnn), Mark J. Buono (Denise), Anthony "Terry" Buono (Barbara, Fiance) and Gina Mauri (Rich). Grandfather of Michael Anthony Buono (Christina), Mathew Buono, Mark Anthony Buono (Renee) Teale Marie Buono, Richie Mauri and Marissa Mauri. Great-grandfather of Michael Anthony Buono, Jr. and Olivia Marie Buono. Predeceased by a sister Josephine Maisano and a brother William "Billy" Buono. His family would like to extend a special "thank you" for the excellent care provided by all the nurses and staff at the VA Hospital and Masonicare Health Center. The visiting hours will be Thursday, June 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., on Friday morning June 14th. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Military honors will be rendered in front of the church immediately following the Mass. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VA Administration, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven CT 06516 or Masonic Home Health & Hospice, 104 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 11, 2019